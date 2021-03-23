Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 24,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.42. 15,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,122. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $41.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average is $30.90.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on USFD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

