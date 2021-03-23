Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after purchasing an additional 997,219 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,350.2% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 247,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,662,000 after buying an additional 230,061 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 124,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,395,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.25. 877,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,249,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.75.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

