Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New $877,000 Investment in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 32,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.78.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $4.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.40. 1,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,853. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $123.49.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

