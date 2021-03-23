Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 198,866 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.55. 21,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,356. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 3.01. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $129.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.21.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.31.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.