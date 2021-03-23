Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 110,000 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $19,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after acquiring an additional 775,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,576,000 after acquiring an additional 331,409 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $7.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.78. The stock had a trading volume of 470,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,321,663. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.58. The company has a market capitalization of $142.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $93.56 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

