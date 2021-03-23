Graham Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,209 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 92,887 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENPH. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.01. 79,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.20, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.49.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 7,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $1,222,177.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,659,275.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,438 shares of company stock worth $39,087,638. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

