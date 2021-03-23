GP Strategies (GPX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GP Strategies (NYSE: GPX):

3/12/2021 – GP Strategies had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – GP Strategies had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $15.00 to $23.00.

3/10/2021 – GP Strategies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

3/9/2021 – GP Strategies had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $17.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

GP Strategies stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. GP Strategies Co. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $289.03 million, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $123.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that GP Strategies Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of GP Strategies by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of GP Strategies by 503.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of GP Strategies by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

