Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:GDP traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,937. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $123.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 28.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. Analysts anticipate that Goodrich Petroleum will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goodrich Petroleum (GDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.