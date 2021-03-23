Gold Road Resources Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:GOR)

Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR) declared a final dividend on Thursday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.55.

About Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 50% of the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

