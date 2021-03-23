Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.42 Million

Brokerages predict that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will announce sales of $74.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.99 million. Gogo reported sales of $184.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $310.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $298.00 million to $329.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $346.36 million, with estimates ranging from $328.30 million to $360.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. The firm’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair cut Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

GOGO opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $876.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth about $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 748.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 334,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 294,960 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the third quarter worth about $2,840,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the third quarter worth about $3,125,000. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

