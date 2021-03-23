Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 864,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,299,000 after acquiring an additional 71,174 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 184,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 71.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 233,135 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,193,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 307,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 210,586 shares during the last quarter.

PFFD stock opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

