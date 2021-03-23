Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 466 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIAC. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded down $7.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,325,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.94. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

