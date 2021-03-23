Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.5% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,248,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Independent Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.08.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.64. The company had a trading volume of 542,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,471,454. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $78.09 and a 52-week high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

