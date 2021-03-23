Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after buying an additional 560,751 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after buying an additional 113,901 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.44. 139,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,064,353. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.45 billion, a PE ratio of 92.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.