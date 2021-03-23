Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $2.07 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.80. 21,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.64.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Insiders sold 32,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,024 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.21.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.