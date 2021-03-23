Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,425,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Square by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 84,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,184,000 after purchasing an additional 43,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,073,030 shares of company stock valued at $249,492,640 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.16.

Shares of SQ traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.46. 68,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,844,986. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.04 billion, a PE ratio of 360.88, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.