Glazer Capital LLC Sells 175,150 Shares of Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its holdings in Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,150 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings IV were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IV in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Gores Holdings IV by 1,062.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,014,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 926,860 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Gores Holdings IV by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 30,484 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gores Holdings IV by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,207 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gores Holdings IV alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GHIV remained flat at $$8.73 during midday trading on Tuesday. 27,170,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,471,292. Gores Holdings IV, Inc. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GHIV shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Gores Holdings IV in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Gores Holdings IV in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Gores Holdings IV Company Profile

Gores Holdings IV, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.