Glazer Capital LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARBGU. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,770,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,050,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,050,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,040,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,535,000.

Shares of ARBGU remained flat at $$10.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,504. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $11.14.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

