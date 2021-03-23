Glazer Capital LLC Invests $3.26 Million in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 316,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SVACU. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $24,643,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $11,110,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $7,565,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $5,975,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $5,050,000.

Get Starboard Value Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SVACU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 21,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,482. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.