Geodrill Limited (GEO) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 on April 9th

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

GEO stock opened at C$1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.55. Geodrill has a 52 week low of C$1.02 and a 52 week high of C$2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.78. The firm has a market cap of C$84.19 million and a P/E ratio of 13.77.

In other Geodrill news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 98,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$192,329.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,428,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,490,474.89. Insiders have sold a total of 111,900 shares of company stock valued at $215,058 in the last three months.

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “na” rating and set a C$3.00 price target (up previously from C$2.75) on shares of Geodrill in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, RC grade control, water borehole, and underground drilling services.

