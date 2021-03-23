General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,831,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 80,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of General Motors worth $284,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

GM opened at $58.10 on Tuesday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $4,274,580.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,887.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $1,734,286.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,112,994.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,150 shares of company stock worth $10,481,818 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.