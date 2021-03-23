General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Raised to $66.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Shares of GIS opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. General Mills has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.04.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of General Mills by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

