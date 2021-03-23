Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Renaissance Capital began coverage on shares of Genel Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of GEGYF opened at $2.80 on Monday. Genel Energy has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

