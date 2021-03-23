GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

GEAGY stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.59. 2,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,682. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $40.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

