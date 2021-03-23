GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.76.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $84.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.86. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GDS has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 538,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,410,000 after acquiring an additional 38,099 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in GDS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

