GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.60.

GATX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $88.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. GATX has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $101.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.62.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts expect that GATX will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.30%.

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 6,700 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $608,963.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,137.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $2,843,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,945,543.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,947 shares of company stock worth $5,421,845 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in GATX in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

