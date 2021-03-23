Gabelli Downgrades Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) to Hold

Gabelli lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Argus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Shares of ELAN opened at $29.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.23, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $34.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

