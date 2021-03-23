G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

GIII has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.82.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,189,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 45,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.