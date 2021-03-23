FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Shares Down 0.7%

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 106.50 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 106.75 ($1.39). Approximately 127,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 287,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.40).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 105.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110.99. The company has a market cap of £255.73 million and a P/E ratio of 29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. FRP Advisory Group’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

