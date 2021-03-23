FreightCar America (RAIL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RAIL stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

