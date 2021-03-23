Frax Market Capitalization Achieves $107.85 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Frax token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $107.85 million and approximately $10.67 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Frax has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.34 or 0.00471916 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00063491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.92 or 0.00144309 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00053971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.70 or 0.00757891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00075278 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000504 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s total supply is 107,595,129 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

Frax Token Trading

