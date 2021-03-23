Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.04

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.04 and traded as high as $22.08. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 104,889 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 4.27.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.40. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FET. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 305,506 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,959,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 70,265 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 40.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 127,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,092,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 351,194 shares in the last quarter.

About Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

