Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forestar Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $23.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.90 million. Analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 455.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in Forestar Group by 29.7% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 550,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 126,191 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Forestar Group by 157.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Forestar Group by 41.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.