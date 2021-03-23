Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock Position Increased by Emerson Point Capital LP

Emerson Point Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 485,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,640 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor accounts for about 7.4% of Emerson Point Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Emerson Point Capital LP owned 0.47% of Floor & Decor worth $45,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $113,887,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,893,000 after buying an additional 341,308 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,345,000 after buying an additional 252,746 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,360,000 after acquiring an additional 243,769 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,225,000 after acquiring an additional 228,990 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FND traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.16. 9,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,536. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $108.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.30 and its 200-day moving average is $87.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.32.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,494,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,705. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

