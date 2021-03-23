FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Stock Position Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,412 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $558,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLIR. William Blair cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.28. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.