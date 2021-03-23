Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.10). Fiverr International reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.95 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Fiverr International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fiverr International by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Fiverr International by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fiverr International stock traded down $4.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,239. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fiverr International has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $336.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -516.13 and a beta of 2.24.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

