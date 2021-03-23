Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVN. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.06.

Five9 stock opened at $164.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.64. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9 has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $201.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $2,460,167.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,628.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $2,112,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,375,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,981 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,369. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $7,674,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,788,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Five9 by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Five9 by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,267,000 after acquiring an additional 64,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

