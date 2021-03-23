First National Bank of South Miami Purchases 197 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in NVIDIA by 226.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,667 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $523,815,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after buying an additional 871,896 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,523,000 after acquiring an additional 625,745 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $523.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,597,926. The company has a market cap of $324.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $198.52 and a 12-month high of $614.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $546.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

