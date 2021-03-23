First National Bank of South Miami Purchases 187 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,227,000 after buying an additional 1,144,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,484,000 after buying an additional 150,603 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,276,000 after buying an additional 286,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.88. The stock had a trading volume of 49,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,050. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

