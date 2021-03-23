First National Bank of South Miami Has $158,000 Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in MetLife were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in MetLife by 62,239.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MetLife by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,825 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in MetLife by 514.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,666,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,512 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in MetLife by 2,025.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,016,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,740,000 after purchasing an additional 968,987 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.67. 329,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,274,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $62.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

