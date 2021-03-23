First National Bank of South Miami Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,622 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Comcast were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,024,996,000 after purchasing an additional 860,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Comcast by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,134,478,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.84.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,132,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

