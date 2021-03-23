First National Bank of South Miami Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First National Bank of South Miami cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Accenture were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.57. 79,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,473. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.42. The company has a market capitalization of $175.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.31.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,901 shares of company stock worth $7,792,744. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

