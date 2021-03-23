First National Bank of South Miami Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.96. 411,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,514,813. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $209.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.10 and a 200-day moving average of $188.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

