First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

First Midwest Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 43.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Midwest Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.30 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

