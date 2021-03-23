First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.25

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.25 and last traded at $46.13, with a volume of 16775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average is $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

