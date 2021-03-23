First Foundation Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.77.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $162.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $77.84 and a 12 month high of $175.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

