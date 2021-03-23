First Foundation Advisors Sells 4,842 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFN. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000.

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $10.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

