First Foundation Advisors Sells 28,260 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,260 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROIC. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

