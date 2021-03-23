First Foundation Advisors Sells 2,758 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on AWI. Bank of America raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

NYSE:AWI opened at $91.48 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.32.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

In related news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $1,047,039.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,530.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,534 shares of company stock worth $3,032,418 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

