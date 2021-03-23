First Foundation Advisors Sells 238 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 526.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 25,018 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 108,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR stock opened at $74.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.21. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.